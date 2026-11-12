St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny’s Paediatric Allergy Clinic has been designated an Alaphylaxis Centre of Reference and Excellence.

The international ANACARE recognition was bestowed upon the locally based team by the Global Allergy and Asthma Excellence Network (GA²LEN) following an independent external assessment.

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It’s the first location in Ireland to achieve the specific dual ANACARE and ADCARE status.

Niamh Lacey, General Manager, St Luke ’s General Hospital, Carlow Kilkenny, said: “This international accreditation is a tribute to the skill and dedication of our Paediatric Allergy team. It shows what Sláintecare means in practice: children and families in Carlow and Kilkenny receiving care of the highest st andard close to home. We are proud of this achievement and will continue to work with HSE Dublin and South East to sustain and develop services that bring care closer to patients.”

Dr Shahzad Ahmed, Senior Paediatric Registrar, St Luke’s General Hospital, commented: “This accreditation is an important validation of the work being undertaken by the team at St Luke‘s General Hospital to provide high-quality specialist allergy care for children and young people in Carlow and Kilkenny. It reflects the commitment of our staff to improving outcomes for patients and supporting families living with complex allergic conditions. ADVERTISEMENT

Laura Dalton, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Paediatric Allergy & Gastroenterology, St Luke ’s General Hospital, Kilkenny, added: “Accreditation by GA²LEN follows a detailed, independent audit of every aspect of our care. It is recognition for the whole multidisciplinary team, and for the families who work alongside us.”

The accreditation places St Luke ‘s General Hospital among a network of internationally recognised centres committed to advancing excellence in allergy care, education and research.

It also builds on a record of innovation at St Luke ’s General Hospital, Kilkenny. In 2022, the Paediatric Allergy team established Ireland’s first Allergy Immunotherapy Clinic for children with severe peanut, tree nut and seed allergies, through its ST ART PEANUTS programme, a specialised immunotherapy delivered locally.