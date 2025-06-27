A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a serious road traffic collission on Main Street in Gorey earlier today.

Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, and the individual was transported for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries has not yet been confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Main Street remains closed as Gardaí carry out a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Gardaí are urging the public to avoid the area and keep it clear to allow emergency and forensic teams to work safely.