Penneys shoppers will face a small new charge from next week, as the retailer begins charging for paper bags in a move to reduce single-use waste.

Starting Monday, all paper bags—regardless of size—will cost 15 cent each. The company says the change is part of a broader effort to make its operations more sustainable and encourage environmentally friendly habits among customers.

Penneys is urging shoppers to bring their own reusable bags when visiting stores to help cut down on waste.