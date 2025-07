Post match from the all Carlow League O35’s LFA match between St. Fiacc’s and Killeshin, Parkville’s O35’s lead the O35’s Division 3 with three games to go, we check in with their manager, Aidan Maher.

Harry catches up with Peter Harvey to chat all things CK United, including plans for third tier, first team women’s football, their grounds in Tullow, plans for Buckley Park and more.