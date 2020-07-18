Phase 4 delays have affected a local woman’s wedding plans

A local woman is still scrambling to reschedule her wedding due to the Covid crisis.

It had been hoped that up to 100 people would be allowed to gather indoors under Phase 4, but the government this week postponed the reopening road map.

Kilkenny LEO’s Deirdre Dunne is set to get married in December, but she says there is a lot of uncertainty about whether it will go ahead.

She says it was tough to cancel her original wedding plans in March when the virus broke out. Deirdre said because some family members had underlining health conditions it was important to cancel at that time.