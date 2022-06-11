Pig protest in Callan has been called off

President Tim Cullinan and National Pigs Chair Roy Gallie have been in ongoing dialogue with the management of Callan Bacon and Carroll’s of Tullamore all morning and have come to a resolution.

Their request to meet with the four main links in the food chain has been agreed. The decision has been taken to postpone the protests at Callan and Carroll’s.

A high level meeting will convene Monday evening with the Managing Director of Dunnes Stores, Anne Heffernan, William Decline, Director Agriculture and Business Development at Karro/Sofina, John Comerford, Managing Director of Carroll’s Cuisine and the IFA.