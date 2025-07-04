One part of County Carlow’s to be hit by a number of planned electricity outages while ESB Networks carries out upgrades.

The works are underway in Tullow and are set to continue for the duration of July.

The utility company in a statement outlines how “With an investment in excess of €750,000, these essential upgrades will provide a more resilient network for customers, ensure more protection against severe weather events and overall, provide a better quality of service for customers.”

Area Manager with ESB Networks, Tom Morrissey, says; “As part of our Networks for Net Zero Strategy, we are making substantial investments in our nationwide infrastructure to offer our customers a network with greater capacity, enhanced resilience, and improved support for clean energy integration. This will ensure a more resilient and improved network for our customers in Clonmore, Killenure, Knockballystine, Knockloe, Mullinacuffe, Redbog, Stranakelly, Tullow and the surrounding areas. We acknowledge the disruption to family and commercial life this causes and thank our customers for their patience during this time”.

The work will take place on an area-by-area basis over a six-week period and all who are expected to be impacted will be notified in advance by post and SMS outlining details, while information will also be updated here.