Planning permission submitted for County Carlow windfarm
A decision's due by March 11
Planning permission’s been submitted to Carlow County Council for a controversial wind farm.
The Coillte CGA development at Rossacurra would include the construction of up to seven turbines with a maximum overall blade tip height of up to 178m.
A decision’s due by March 11 while submissions can be made to the local authority up to February 18.
