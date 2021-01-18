KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Planning permission submitted for County Carlow windfarm

A decision's due by March 11

Planning permission’s been submitted to Carlow County Council for a controversial wind farm.

The Coillte CGA development at Rossacurra would include the construction of up to seven turbines with a maximum overall blade tip height of up to 178m.

A decision’s due by March 11 while submissions can be made to the local authority up to February 18.

