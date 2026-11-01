Planning permission is being sought for a new housing development featuring 71 homes on the Browneshill Road in Chapelstown, County Carlow.

The proposed project by developers aims to deliver a diverse mix of two, three, and four-bedroom houses alongside duplex apartments.

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The extensive blueprints also make provision for 148 car parking spaces, localized landscaping, and dedicated public open spaces.

Furthermore, the plans outline future pedestrian and cycle access routes linking the new site directly to neighboring Browneshill Rise.