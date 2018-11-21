Plans afoot for inaugural Carlow Pride Festival

If you’ve ideas for Carlow’s inaugural Pride Festival organisers want to hear them!

An information meeting takes place at Morrissey’s on Dublin Street later to plot out activities for next year’s event.

The gathering’s from 7pm & organiser is John Paul Payne who’s been telling KCLR News that he had the idea after working in Canada as a TV reporter for a LGBT show. When he came home he felt the community wasn’t fully represented. As many locally were unable to make Dublin Pride last year he decided to set about organising a more local celebration.

He said “I thought, there’s an idea, let’s have our own little one down here, in a place that represents us, it’s where we’re all from and, you know, why not have a festival for it”.

John Paul says while a date for Carlow Pride’s not been set, the hope is to run it just after the Dublin Pride as the country basks in its glory.

Anybody who wishes to have some input is welcome to this evening’s get-together where a logo will be launched. According to John Paul it represents Carlow – old and new.