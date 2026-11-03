Plans are being progressed to improve safety and tackle antisocial behaviour at Clashganny, one of Carlow’s designated bathing spots.

A barrier is being proposed to restrict vehicle access and address ongoing problems with parking, littering and illegal camping.

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Cllr Willie Quinn says a new car park and improvements to the wastewater system are also planned and he told KCLR News it could be in place in the next year; “There is anti social behaviour there at certain times of the year, people go down there to enjoy themselves, it’s a fantastic place down there for people to go and swim but there’s a number of issues there but we’re hoping for it for next year”.