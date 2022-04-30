KCLR News
Plans for a residential apartment development rejected by Kilkenny County Council
The application would have seen the demolition of no. 19 friary street
Plans for a new apartment complex in Kilkenny city have been rejected by Kilkenny County Council.
The application from Martin Murphy would have seen the demolition of no. 19 friary street which is is located within the St. Mary’s Architectural Conservation Area and the reconstruction of the front façade.
The plan was to then build a new residential apartment development consisting of 16 two-bedroom
apartments.