Carlow County Council is planning to erect CCTV cameras at four locations in a bid to stamp out all illegal dumping.

They’ll be placed at Tullow Recycling Centre, Hacketstown Bottle Banks, The Laurels estate in Carlow town as well as Mount Leinster and the Blackstairs Mountains.

Submissions or observations on the proposals must be lodged with the local authority by midday on the 29th of May.