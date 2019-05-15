Plans to develop a Mosque & Islamic Centre in Kilkenny City rejected

The plans to develop a Mosque and Islamic centre in Kilkenny city have been rejected.

The county council had granted permission for the development last October but it was appealed.

This morning An Bord Pleanála confirmed to KCLR news that letters went out to the interested parties yesterday detailing its decision to refuse the development.

Colin Ahern runs Marble City Fuels at the Hebron Industrial Estate. Reacting to the news this morning he told KCLR “I’m happy to the sense that they seem to have taken into consideration the traffic issue, for us it’s soley an issue with traffic congestion, a lot of work needs to be done on that issue, it’s not a suitable location for that development.”

An Bord Pleanála has listed its reasons & considerations as follows:

“Having regard to the nature, scale, layout & location of the proposed development, the access arrangements associated with the site & its relationship to adjoining property, it is considered that the proposed development represents inappropriate backland development, would result in a substandard community facility, would be contrary to the Objectives of the Hebron Road Urban Design Strategy 2017 and would seriously injure the amenities of adjoining property. The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

In deciding not to accept the Inspector’s recommendation to grant permission, the Board considered that the location of the Mosque and community facilities to the rear of the Aldi store, without street frontage and with a substandard urban design dominated by car parking, would be inappropriate, and would not make a positive contribution to the architectural and cultural heritage of Kilkenny City”.