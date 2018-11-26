Popular butcher & long-standing GAA supporter Billy “Busty” Sullivan has died

Tributes are being paid to one of Kilkenny’s long-standing GAA supporters & former city businessman.

Though originally from Abbeyleix, Billy “Busty” Sullivan was one of the county’s most loved adopted sons.

He died in the early hours of this morning at St Luke’s Hospital aged 88.

Busty was well-known locally having run a successful butchers on John Street for many years while he was hugely involved in O’Loughlin Gaels.

In a Facebook post the club has noted: “It is with great sadness that we say farewell to one of the good ones. Billy ‘Busty’ Sullivan passed away peacefully this morning after a short illness. He was a true club stalwart & supporter, often found at the heart of every occasion at O’Loughlin Gaels. He is a legend to all within the club, John’s Parish and the John Street community and a popular character throughout the city. His daily visits to St. John’s Park kept him fully up to speed on all the club’s activities and more importantly the oppostunity to share his views over a cup of tea. There’ll always be a cup left for Busty upstairs – Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis. Details of arrangement will be posted later – all club members are invited for a guard of honour.”

While club chair Brian Murphy’s been paying tribute to Busty – stay tuned to our news & Monday Night Sport (6:30pm) for that & more.

Meanwhile, funeral details have been announced this evening: Reposal is in Johnston’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5pm with funeral prayers at 6:15pm followed by removal to St John’s Church. Requiem Mass is on Wednesday morning at 10am with funeral afterwards to St Kieran’s Cemetery. His house is private please.