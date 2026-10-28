President Catherine Connolly visited the newly opened Thomastown Library on Tuesday, October 27th, highlighting the importance of public libraries in supporting literacy, learning and community life.

During the visit, she met local groups, library staff and members of the public, and toured the facility with county librarian Josephine Coyne and executive librarian Johanna Brennan.

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The visit also celebrated the role of libraries in bringing communities together through education, culture and digital resources.

Among those meeting the President were members of Thomastown Scouts, the Knitters Group and the Men’s Shed, showcasing the library’s importance as a hub for local community engagement.

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Speaking during the visit, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Joe Malone, said: “I was delighted to welcome President Catherine Connolly to Thomastown Library. The library’s success, with over 24,000 visitors and 2,100 members since opening in May, reflects the strong support it enjoys within our community. Her visit is a meaningful acknowledgement of the important role libraries play in bringing people together supporting lifelong learning, innovation and creativity.”

KCLR News’ Martin Quilty was there and spoke to members of staff, library users and head librarian Josephine Coyne.