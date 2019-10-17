It seems progress is being made on the provision of an advanced IDA facility in Carlow.

Deputy Pat Deering raised the matter in the Dáil yesterday asking the Enterprise Minister for an update & a time scale for the project.

Development of the site which is located at Rathnapish has been up for discussion for a number of years.

The Minister responded saying plans will be completed by the end of the month and that they are engaging ‘intensely’ with Carlow authorities.