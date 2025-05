The Mná Feasa project will be launching later today at the Mayfair Library in Kilkenny city.

The project features transition year students from Loreto Secondary School giving a storytelling performance reflecting stories from older women and their experiences living in the county.

Additionally, there will be a podcast series of the stories.

Local storyteller Helena Byrne told KCLR News that the women interviewed had seen plenty of changes in the community;