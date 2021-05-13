Protest over maternity restrictions to take place at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

The protest against maternity restrictions is set to move to our locality this morning.

Many have been socially distancing outside maternity units across the country in recent days calling for partners of those pregnant to be allowed to attend appointments and the early stages of labour.

Senior government and health officials have already said there’s no reason for such restrictions to still be in place at any of the facilities.

Krysia Lynch is the Chair of the Association for the Improvement of Maternity Services and she says St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny will see a socially distanced gathering from 11am this morning, telling KCLR News that people “Can expect mothers and their partners and expectant mothers to all be there to voice their distress, their anger and their disappointment that despite repeated calls from the Minister, from the Chief Medical Officer and from the HSE that restrictions around maternity care are not being lifted”.

She adds “Pregnancy, labour, birth, the arrival of the new baby or, in some circumsntaces, the very difficult news that the long-for and expected baby is not coming, they’re all life-transforming events and in these life transofrming events we really need people that can support us and that we trust around us”.