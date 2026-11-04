“Public confidence and public funding cannot be taken for granted”.

So says Carlow Kilkenny TD Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere ahead of the appearance by RTÉ’s senior executives before the Oireachtas Committee on Arts & Media later today.

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The pace of reform at the national broadcaster’s set to come under scrutiny today with Director General Kevin Bakhurst to be questioned about progress in addressing governance and internal control failures there.

Financial challenges and plans to cut staff numbers will also be discussed, amid concerns about protecting the quality of its public service broadcasting.

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Deputy Cleere, who’s part of the Committee, this morning told KCLR News it’s ‘quite frustrating’ the national broadcaster is facing into it’s fifth appearance before the group this year;