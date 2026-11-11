The public sector worker strike has been called off.

The action’s been suspended after a new pay deal was agreed in principal in talks that carried on into the early hours of this morning.

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Government officials and trade union representatives were engaged in negotiations at the Workplace Relations Commission – it came as a work-to-rule has been taking place across public services since the 30th of September with strike aciton on the 14th of October set to be repeated tomorrow (Thursday, 12th November).

The Public Services Committee has recommended that unions suspend the action to allow affiliates consider the document and arrange ballots.

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Fórsa outlines the proposed agreement which would run for two years and nine months, backdated to July 2026 and running to March 2029, and includes the following pay terms;

1st September 2026 – a pay adjustment of 2% or a minimum payment of €1,200 whichever is the greater.

1st April 2027 – a pay adjustment of 1%

1st August 2027 – a pay adjustment of 1% or a minimum payment of €600 whichever is the greater.

1st November 2027 a pay adjustment of 1.5% or a minimum payment of €900 whichever is the greater.

1st March 2028 – a pay adjustment of 1%

1st June 2028 – a pay adjustment of 1% or a minimum payment of €600 whichever is the greater.

1st October 2028 – a pay adjustment of 1%

1st March 2029 – implementation of the second phase of ‘local bargaining’ of 1%.

2nd March 2029 – a pay adjustment of 1.25% or a minimum payment of €750 whichever is the greater.

The final phase of ‘local bargaining’ will be implemented during the lifetime of the successor agreement to this agreement.

Agreement ends on 31st March 2029.

In addition, the threshold at which the lower-pay provisions apply will increase from €50,000 to €60,000.

National executives of the affiliate unions are now due to meet to analyse the full terms of the proposed agreement before making a recommendation to members ahead of a national ballot.

Stay tuned for reaction and if you’ve something to say on this or another topic please text/whatsapp straight to studio: 083 306 96 96.