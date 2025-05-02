Gardaí are urging the public to avoid Market Street in Thomastown, County Kilkenny this evening, following a serious issue with the road surface.

Eyewitnesses reported the road as “erupting,” triggering an immediate emergency response.

Crews from Thomastown Fire Service, Gardaí, and Kilkenny County Council are at the scene. Diversions have been put in place, and motorists are strongly advised to stay away from the area until further notice.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.