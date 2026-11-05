Raw sewage is being discharged in 11 towns and villages across Ireland every day.

The latest report from the EPA (Read that in full here).also found treated wastewater failed to meet EU standards in 13 large towns and cities.

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Its criticising Uisce Eireann for poor management of wastewater treatment plants.

However more than €454million was spent upgrading infrastructure last year, and Niall Horgan from Uisce Eireann says they’re continuing to invest.

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None of the 11 spots most seriously affected are in our locality, with this update the only mention from the Carlow and Kilkenny area;