Recruitment & retention of staff is one of the biggest challenges for SMEs

Employees would rather work for big companies over small or medium sized enterprises, according to new research.

It also found recruitment and retention of staff is one of the biggest challenges facing SMEs.

The Public Consultation Committee is meeting this afternoon to discuss the difficulties faced by the sector. Carlow businessman David Walsh, who heads up Netwatch, is among the speakers.

SMEs make up 97% of businesses in Ireland and employ over 1 million people.

However Senator Padraig O’Ceidigh who is heading up the report says more employee engagement is needed.