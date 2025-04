On a big weekend in the Nationalist Premier Division, we look ahead to a huge match to avoid being relegated, as Kilree host Bagenalstown.

We preview New Oak’s Leinster Junior Cup Quarter-Final against Jobstown this Sunday as they compete in their fourth successive Leinster Quarter-Final.

Nurney Villa Youths Girls made history last week becoming the first ever Women’s Youths League Champions, their manager talks to Harry all about it.