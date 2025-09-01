Former Kilkenny star Eddie Brennan is set for a return to the inter-county scene, with reports suggesting he will join Derek Lyng’s backroom team with the Cats.

According to the Irish Independent, Brennan will be joined by former Wexford and Laois coach Niall Corcoran, who is also expected to link up with the Kilkenny senior hurling set-up.

The pair previously worked together during Brennan’s tenure as Laois manager. Under their guidance, Laois claimed the 2019 Joe McDonagh Cup before going on to record the only preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final win ever achieved by a Joe McDonagh side, shocking Dublin in O’Moore Park.

If confirmed, the addition of Brennan and Corcoran would significantly bolster Lyng’s management team as Kilkenny look ahead to the 2025 campaign.