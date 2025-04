On this week’s Kilkenny Soccer Podcast, Davy Doyle is joined as always by Graham Doyle, John McClean, and Damian Raggett to chat through the latest results and look ahead to the weekend’s fixtures.

The big talking point? Carlow vs Kilkenny—local bragging rights are on the line, and the lads break down what to expect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, we take a step behind the mic as the hosts share a bit about their own backgrounds in the game. Another great mix of insight, laughs, and local football chat—tune in now!