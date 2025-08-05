A Retired Irish Army Major General believes Israel has accomplished two out of its three main objectives in the Gaza war.

Kilkenny man Kieran Brennan says the Israeli army has dismantled Hamas’s military capabilities significantly reducing their threat.

He said the third and perhaps most difficult goal is rescuing the remaining hostages still held.

Speaking on The KCLR Daily Mr Brennan says that recently former Israeli personnel has urged the United States to act.

“Just in the last 24 hours, 550 Israeli ex-officials have written to President Trump to put pressure on the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamon Netanyahu, to end the conflict and negotiate an end to the whole process”