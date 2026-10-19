The annual conference of the Retired Nurses Association of Ireland is being held at the River Court Hotel in Kilkenny city centre today and tomorrow.

This is the association’s 27th annual conference and also marks the 30th anniversary of the organisation’s foundation, a group which, amongst other priority issues, seeks to ensure pension and pay parity entitlements for retired nurses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Councillor John Coonan (FG), who is Chairperson of the Association’s Kilkenny Branch, said he was thrilled to see the two-day conference returning to Kilkenny for a second successive year.

“I know Kilkenny’s unique charm will leave a lasting impression on our delegates, and we’re delighted to be hosting the conference for the second year in a row,” Cllr Coonan told KCLR News. “This milestone is a tremendous cause for celebration, giving us the perfect opportunity to reflect on our remarkable journey, to remember and honour the guiding vision of our founding members, and to dedicate time towards planning for the years ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alongside the important business of our conference, I’m encouraging my colleagues to truly enjoy the experience that this conference will provide. I hope we can all reflect with deep pride on the lasting contributions that, collectively, we have made to the caring profession, while working together to shape a strong, inspiring vision for our future members.”