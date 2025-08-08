Figures from the Garda’s bank holiday Operation Lifesaver are out.

Between Thursday and Tuesday mornings two people in Kilkenny were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, none in Carlow, but four in Waterford with one motorists suspected of taking drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gardaí also clocked 87 motorists speeding, and seized 23 vehicles for a range of motoring offences.

Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe told KCLR News their main goal was successful; “The main object of our operation is to make sure we don’t lose any lives or any serious injury accidents on the roads so looking at that, no-one lost their life over the bank holiday weekend thankfully and we had no serious injury or even minor injuries over the weekend so a great weekend from our point of view”.