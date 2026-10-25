The Savour Kilkenny food festival is continuing in the Marble City today.

There will be live cooking demonstrations by leading chefs on the main stage, a bustling artisan food market with over 100 stalls, and a dedicated craft drinks showcase in the Festival Quarter.

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The postponed Castle Park Concert at Kilkenny Castle is happening at 5:30pm this evening (Sunday).

The event was due to take place yesterday but was pushed back due to adverse weather.

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All original tickets are valid for tonight’s show featuring Robert Grace and Morning Glory.

Tracie Daly is overseeing the Taste Stage this weekend and says food producers put in huge effort to come to the festival.

“Nobody realises, as a consumer, as a customer at those stalls, how early they’ve gotten up and how many weeks they’ve been planning in advance. Yeah. So there’s a sea salt producer, the level of work that they’ve had to do in order to have enough product for this weekend means that they’ve sacrificed their bedtime. There’s so many producers out there that have put everything into this and it means a lot to them. This is bread and butter. This is a business, but you get to meet them and you get to hear their story, and you get to fall in love with them. And that’s the privilege of Savour Kilkenny.” said Tracie.