A number of celebrity chefs are set to take centre stage in Kilkenny this weekend as part of the Savour Kilkenny food festival.

Among those performing live demonstrations across the weekend are Eva Pau, Kevin Dundon and Rachel Allen.

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Incoming chair Aoife Murphy says its also great to be able to showcase local food producers…

“Great to see local producers as well and showcasing the best of food that we have as well. Like you see so much things about health and wellness and stuff like that as well and the very simple things that people are still able to make, like jam and stuff like that as well, that absolutely taste delicious.”

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“Fair play to all of those people who put their heart and their soul. It’s the hardest for them today as they’re out in the rain, but all of them are very cheery.”

Meanwhile, Jim O’Neill, current chair of Savour Kilkenny, says the festival is good for the local economy,

“There are people here today from Tyrone and different places, and you can imagine when they left home. So we’ve always been very fair to people and people would have said over the years that they’ve made enough for a few months in Kilkenny.”

“The spending here over the weekend, traditionally and over the last number of years, has been phenomenal. I think it’s filling the larder for the winter. We decided we’d go for this weekend, and the jazz festival in Cork is the other event that’s on this weekend but having Savour away from maybe the midsummer food festivals, I think it has worked out well for us.”