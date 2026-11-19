The government will not reverse a decision to increase the price of secondary school bus fees.

The cost is set to rise from €100 to €350 per pupil from September next year.

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The maximum family charge will also increase from €220 to €650 .

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Tánaiste Simon Harris says the real issue is availability:

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“We’ve got to be honest with our constituents. We’ve had a situation where we’ve had fully funded buses not full, while other kids not been able to get on the bus. There has to be a balanced approach to all of this. I actually think when you look at the cost and you divide it up by the number of school days, I think actually costs we help people through cost of living in a whole variety of different ways. I think the bigger issue here is availability of places, reforming the system.”