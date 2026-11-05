The provision of school transport and special education places will be examined by TDs at Leinster House today.

The Public Accounts Committee will question senior education officials about growing demand for services and the availability of school bus routes.

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The number of pupils using school transport has increased by 58% since 2020, with more than 181,000 children across the country availing of the scheme last year.

Committee chair John Brady says members want to establish whether enough capacity is available and what progress has been made on previous recommendations.

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Each year too there are issues for many local families who can’t get a seat on a bus for their child to get to school.