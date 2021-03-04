Search continues for Carlow Town armed robbery suspect

The search for a man in his twenties is continuing this morning after an armed robbery in Carlow Town yesterday.

A sum of cash was stolen at knife-point from a shop on the Tullow Road.

The incident happened in broad daylight when the male, who was armed with a knife, walked into the Homesavers shop at twenty past one.

He confronted staff and demanded that they hand over cash.

The man escaped with an undisclosed sum of money and fled in the direction of Mount Leinster Park, Askea and Eire Og.

He’s described as being in his early twenties, of average build and height, wearing a blue jacket, wine pants and white runners.

Gardai are trawling through local C-C-T-V footage to try and identify the suspect.

And they are also appealing for anyone who might have seen something or who has any information to contact them.