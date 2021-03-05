Search continues for man missing in River Barrow in Kildare while Carlow sky watchers noticed a helicopter over the River Burren last night

Gardaí say they “can’t identify a specific incident for this search helicopter”.

It’s after some listeners in Carlow drew the attention of KCLR News to the one which appeared to follow the line of the River Burren last night.

Meanwhile, garda press says there’s no update in the search for the man missing in the River Barrow in Kildare.

Declan Reid was last seen helping his son out of the water following a kayaking incident on Sunday.