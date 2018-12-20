KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Search to resume this morning for car in the river at Ballytiglea bridge
The Garda underwater unit is to join in a search this morning for a car thats believed to have entered the river near Borris yesterday.
Emergency services were called out to the scene at Ballytiglea bridge yesterday evening – they were assisted for a time last night by the coastguard helicopter Rescue 117.
Gardaí say there have been no developments overnight but their sub-aqua team are due in the area this morning.