The business end of the Carlow football season is upon us, with a huge weekend of semi-final action across the Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Senior Football Championship and the Talbot Hotel Intermediate Championship.

In the senior grade, Rathvilly will face Bagenalstown Gaels in the first semi-final on Saturday at 5.45pm in Netwatch Cullen Park. The following day, Sunday at 4pm, Old Leighlin go head-to-head with Palatine. Both games will be broadcast live on KCLR, thanks to the support of Dan Morrissey and Co.

ADVERTISEMENT

The intermediate championship also takes place Kildavin/Clonegal meet Ballon on Saturday at 4pm, before St Patrick’s take on Grange on Sunday at 2.15pm. Both fixtures will be played at Netwatch Cullen Park, with places in the county final up for grabs.