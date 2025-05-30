A local senator has blasted the government for not doing enough to respond to the war in Gaza.

Speaking in the Seanad yesterday about her experience growing up in post-conflict Belfast and working in peacebuilding, Patricia Stephenson said while public solidarity in Ireland has been inspiring, government actions remain limited.

She’s calling for stronger sanctions and real measures, not just words, and is questioning why the Occupied Territories Bill has been delayed—especially the exclusion of services trade.

Senator Stephenson warns time is running out as the humanitarian crisis worsens and Ireland needs to act now.