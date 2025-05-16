A local Senator’s replaced her party’s spokesperson on foreign affairs.

Patricia Stephenson, who lives on the Carlow Kilkenny border, takes over the reins up to now held by Dublin Rathdown TD Sinéad Gibney.

It’s part of a reshuffle which sees Deputy Gibney hold three other positions representing in areas of enterprise, trade and employment, arts, media, communications and culture as well as defence.

In a social media posting she called Senator Stephenson a “Wonderful member of our parliamentary party”.

While the locally based politician has noted the following;