The line up for for the first September Sounds series in Kilkenny has been announced.

Originally planned as a three-day celebration of music from September 24th to 26th, such was the level of applications that a fourth concert will take place on Kilkenny Day this October.

Facilitated by Kilkenny County Council and the Watergate Theatre, acts from all genres will grace Woodstock Gardens, Butler Gallery and Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre for live performances.