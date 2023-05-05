Seven groupings from Carlow and Kilkenny gearing up for today’s national finals of the Student Enterprise Awards

Carlow and Kilkenny will be well represented at the National finals of the Student Enterprise Awards later.

Seven groups of local students are involved.

Grennan College, St. Kieran’s College and Coláiste Abhainn Rí, will be flying the flag for Kilkenny.

While Tullow Community School and Presentation De la Salle, Bagenalstown are also up for awards in various categories.

The winners will be announced at the event in Croke Park today.