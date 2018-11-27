Seven Kilkenny properties included in BidX1’s final auction of 2018

Seven local spots are among 218 included in the BidX1 catalogue for its final auction of 2018.

The online property trading platform will see 147 residential properties go under the hammer on December 12, four of which are in Kilkenny – these are houses at Talbot’s Court, Lakeside & Pococke Lower as well as an apartment on Friary Street.

While 71 commercial properties, including two units at the Market Cross Shopping Centre and an 8.77 acre parcel of land in Urlingford, are among those being offered on December 13 .

Carlow has no listings in either category.