Carlow’s Dannah O’Brien enjoyed a dream start to her Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign, kicking six conversions from six as Ireland powered to a 42-14 victory over Japan in Northampton.

The Tullow native showed nerves of steel in her first World Cup appearance.

Former Ireland captain and ex-Kilkenny College student Nicola Fryday was full of praise for O’Brien’s display:

“She controlled the game really well, kicked really well. That is what you want in your 10. For it being her first World Cup, she kicked exceptionally, put Ireland in good positions and relieved a bit of pressure. She has really made that 10 jersey her own.”

Ireland now turn their attention to Spain next Sunday, where victory would secure their place in the knockout stages of the competition.