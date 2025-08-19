Shamrocks Ballyhale manager Henry Shefflin says he is unsure when Adrian Mullen will be fit to return to action.

Mullen has yet to feature for the club this season in the St. Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling League.

Ballyhale face O’Loughlin Gaels this Saturday at 1.30pm in Thomastown, a game you can hear live and exclusive on KCLR thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling Limited.

Speaking after last weekend’s win over Lisdowney, Shefflin revealed to KCLR that Mullen has been dealing with a significant groin injury:

“Adrian, to be fair, to his own standards, probably would say he didn’t play that great this year in the inter-county. But Adrian, I only realised this after the event, was carrying a serious groin injury.”

“He didn’t train very much during the year and it’s amazing — none of us knew this kind of stuff. He hasn’t trained with us at all. He’s in bother, and he’s a serious injury, a groin injury. So, I don’t know when we’ll see him. We’re just leaving that with the physios. But we’re short of an inter-county star player and it’s a big loss. No different to Tommy Walsh with Tullaroan — to be losing out is difficult.”

Shefflin did add that Ballyhale are slowly welcoming back some key men, with Paddy Mullen and Brian Butler both on the road to recovery.

You can hear more post-match reaction and in-depth analysis on The KCLR Hurling Podcast, with thanks to Morrissey Motors Peugeot Kilkenny.