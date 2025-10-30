Kilkenny Camogie have confirmed that Tommy Shefflin has stepped down as manager of the county’s senior team.

Shefflin’s departure brings an end to a successful spell within the Kilkenny setup, having first joined as a selector under Brian Dowling, where he was part of the management team that delivered two All-Ireland titles and two Leinster championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season, in his first year as manager, Shefflin guided Kilkenny to another Leinster Championship crown.

He had taken over the role from Peter “Chap” Cleere, who stepped down at the end of the previous campaign.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Kilkenny Camogie paid tribute to Shefflin and his backroom team for their service:

Press Release — Kilkenny Camogie Statement

“Kilkenny Camogie wish to confirm that Tommy Shefflin has stepped down as Kilkenny Camogie Senior Manager.

Tommy has contributed greatly to Kilkenny Camogie, not only this season where he guided Kilkenny to another Leinster Championship title but as a selector for four years on Brian Dowling’s backroom team winning two All-Ireland titles and two Leinster titles during this period.

We would sincerely like to thank Tommy for his commitment and unwavering dedication over this time. We would also like to acknowledge Tommy’s backroom team and thank them for their tireless work this year.

We wish Tommy and his backroom team well in their future endeavours.”

No announcement has yet been made regarding Shefflin’s successor, but Kilkenny Camogie are expected to begin the process of appointing a new management team in the coming weeks.