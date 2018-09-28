KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Shock at the sudden death of a popular local priest
A hard-working parish priest liked by everybody.
That’s how Fr Nicholas Flavin is being described following news of his sudden death while on holidays abroad.
The parish priest of Dunamaggin was a South Kilkenny native and former principal of St Kieran’s College while over the years he was hugely involved in the Kilkenny Community & Voluntary Forum
Friend and colleague Fr Dan Carroll says he was renowned for his community work.