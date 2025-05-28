There’s been an enormous increase in people presenting with problem cocaine use, according to one of the country’s primary drug treatment centres.

New data published by the Health Research Board found cocaine use accounted for 40 per cent of drug treatment cases in the country last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In total, there were 13 thousand 295 people treated for problem drug use in Ireland last year – the highest annual number recorded ever.

Sara Cassidy Head of Clinical Services at Aiseiri says there’s an increasing trend of cocaine use amongst people in rural areas: ”We’ve seen a significant increase in admissions from people using cocaine and it’s become very evident it’s people from all walks of life.”