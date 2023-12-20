“Sincere and heartfelt apologies” offered in High Court by St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny to local man who lost his wife and their unborn son five years ago

St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has apologised in the High Court for the “failings in the care” of a 38-year-old local woman who died along with her unborn son.

The Irish Times is reporting that “Sincere and heartfelt apologies” were offered to Clive Corrigan and extended family for the “devastating outcome and loss” of his wife, Dorcas, and his unborn son, Bill, five years ago.

Mr Corrigan from Ballon, Co Carlow, settled for a substantial sum in action against the Health Service Executive (HSE) over the deaths.

The apology from the hospital manager added: “I would like to reassure you that lessons have been learned from these tragic events and to reiterate our apologies for the devastating outcome and loss for which we offer our deepest condolences to you and your family.”

Read the report in full here