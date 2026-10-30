A chart-placing singer and songwriter from the Kilkenny / Carlow border area’s bidding to make it into the Guinness Book of Records.

The talents of Robert Grace from Graiguenamanagh are well proven, with hits including ‘Fake Fine’, ‘Casper’ and ‘Not Okay’.

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Next week, he’s set to host the launch of his latest album;

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He’s been adding vocals from other family members – including his father Bob Grace (a member of Keltic Kats), his wife Corinne as well as their children Lincoln and Bonnie.

Recently, he came across a recording of his much-loved Grandmother, the late Ellen ‘Nelly’ Grace and it sparked an idea, as he’s outlined online;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Grace (@robertgracemusic)

He’s appealing for your help;